Video
Businessman tells of hacking terror
Cyber crime - the act of stealing people's personal information by breaking into computers and other IT devices - is on the rise.
The large-scale hacking of phone provider TalkTalk has served as a reminder of the problem, but it is not just big business that is at risk.
Many smaller firms are being targeted and, as Andrew Black reports for the BBC's Scotland 2015 programme, it can be very difficult to track down those responsible.
28 Oct 2015
