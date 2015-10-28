Former Coatbridge College boss defends pay off

Video

The former principal of Coatbridge college has told MSPs his reputation has been "trashed" over accusations that he had fixed an over-generous severance payment.

John Doyle was appearing before the Public Audit Committee who are investigating why £850,000 was paid to seven staff members.

Former chairman of college, John Gray, said he had not withheld information connected to the payments from any committee.

BBC Scotland political correspondent Andrew Kerr reports from Holyrood.