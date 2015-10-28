Cults Academy murder: Police say 'Shocking and upsetting'

Video

A 16-year-old pupil has died after he was stabbed at an Aberdeen school.

Police are treating the death of the pupil at Cults Academy as a murder inquiry.

Speaking outside the school, Ch Insp Graeme Mackie said it is "a shocking and upsetting incident".

Officers said a 16-year-old male has been detained after the emergency services were called to the school at about 13:30 on Wednesday afternoon.