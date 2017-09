Video

A 16-year-old pupil has died after he was stabbed at an Aberdeen school.

Police are treating the death of the pupil at Cults Academy as a murder inquiry and have detained a 16-year-old male.

Anna Muirhead, head teacher of Cults Academy, said pupils and staff at the school are in a state of shock: "A very gentle, caring pupil with a lot of friends.

"The whole school community is totally devastated".