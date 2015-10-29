Flowers laid at Cults Academy for Bailey Gwynne

Video

Mourners have been laying flowers at the gates of a school in Aberdeen in memory of a pupil who died after being stabbed in an attack on Wednesday.

The pupil, who has been named locally as Bailey Gwynne, has been described as a gentle and caring student.

Police in Aberdeen have begun a murder investigation. A 16-year-old boy is being questioned in connection with the incident.

Dougie Simpson, a chaplain at Cults Academy, said pupils were in shock.

The school will be closed remain closed on Thursday and Friday.