Police charge 16-year-old over Cults Academy death

Police Scotland have charged a 16-year-old boy over the death of a pupil at an Aberdeen school.

Bailey Gwynne died after being stabbed at Cults Academy.

Speaking at a press conference, Ch Supt Adrian Watson said: "With nigh on 30 years in the police service... you think you've seen it all until you learn of yesterday's events".

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. The 16-year-old is expected to appear in court on Friday.