Roadworks warning for drivers using the Forth Road Bridge

Video

A second weekend of roadworks is expected to cause congestion on the Forth Road Bridge over the last weekend in October.

Transport Scotland has been warning drivers of disruption from 20:00 on Saturday 31 October until 06:00 on Monday 2 November.

Motorists are being advised to plan their journey, avoiding the affected areas around the Forth Road Bridge if they can.

Further roadworks for the Queensferry Crossing are planned the weekend of 14 November.

Footage: Transport Scotland