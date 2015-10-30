Scottish Labour conference: Corbyn says party has to respond to new politics

Video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the Labour Party needs to respond to a changing political landscape and the new powers heading to Holyrood.

Mr Corbyn, who was was addressing the Scottish Labour Party conference in Perth, said: "I'm proud that we're a UK-wide socialist democratic party.

"When the Scotland Bill goes through the House of Commons, Britain will become one of the most devolved nations in the world.

"The Labour Party needs to change to respond to that and to respond to the way that politics is now done.

"That's why it is right that decisions about Scottish Labour will be taken by the members and activists of the Scottish Labour Party."