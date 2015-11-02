Living Wage increases to £8.25 an hour for Scots workers

Video

A 40p increase in the Living Wage has been announced, taking the hourly rate to £8.25.

Employees at more than 370 firms in Scotland, who are accredited to the Living Wage Foundation, will benefit from the rise.

The announcement has been welcomed by the Scottish government. The UK government is set to introduce the National Living Wage from April.

The Living Wage is an hourly rate set independently and updated annually by the Living Wage Foundation.

BBC Scotland political correspondent Andrew Kerr reports.