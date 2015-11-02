Fife pilot for concussed rugby players

Video

New Zealand have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup, meaning that the Rugby World Cup is over and, for most of us, the disappointment at Scotland's exit from the tournament is fading.

The last few weeks have seen an increasing focus on the dangers posed by the game, particularly concussion.

Former Scotland player John Beattie, who recently made a BBC Panorama documentary on the subject, has been to a Scottish club that is leading the way on a potential solution to the problem.