The Hoff ready for Peter Pan pantomime

Baywatch and Knight Rider star David Hasselfhoff will tread the boards and take to the sky in one of this year's biggest pantomimes.

The actor will star alongside Scots showbusiness legends The Krankies and Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus in Peter Pan at Glasgow's SECC.

Speaking at the launch of the show, the Hoff told the BBC that the city was a draw in itself: "Coming to Glasgow was the most important thing that got me here."