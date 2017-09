Video

Skies full of geese, spawning salmon, rutting deer and a prehistoric creature called a triops, or tadpole shrimp, are likely to become stars of Autumnwatch.

The BBC nature watch series has come to Scotland to the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust reserve at Caerlaverock near Dumfries.

BBC Scotland's Willie Johnston reports.

Watch Autumnwatch on BBC Two Scotland on Monday at 21:00.