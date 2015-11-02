Behind the scenes of Scotland's 'super-hospital'

Video

A BBC documentary is set to go behind the scenes at Scotland's newest and most expensive hospital.

Since its opening last spring, the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital has faced criticism over long waiting times, the air quality and even its name.

As BBC Scotland health correspondent Eleanor Bradford reports, the programme reveals that although the new hospital has had its problems, the hospitals it replaced had theirs too.

Watch Scotland's Superhospital on BBC One Scotland at 21:00 on Monday.