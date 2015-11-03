Concerns over Ythan Estuary seals conservation plan

Video

Concerns have been raised about new plans to protect seals on the Ythan Estuary in Newburgh.

The Aberdeenshire beach is home to a colony of over 1,000 seals.

Marine Scotland is hoping to designate part of it as a haul-out site which would make it a criminal offence to intentionally disturb the seals.

Some walkers, horse-riders and anglers aren't happy fearing that the change could impede access to the beach.

BBC Scotland's Rachel Massie reports.