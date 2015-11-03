Glasgow bin lorry crash families speak out

Video

The families of some of those killed in the Glasgow bin lorry crash have spoken publicly for the first time.

In a BBC Scotland documentary to be screened this evening, they describe their feelings after the accident and their frustration at the subsequent inquiry.

Adam Russell's mother Jacqueline Morton and Lucy Ewing's mother Gillian were two of six people who died.

Watch Lies, Laws and the Bin Lorry Tragedy on Tuesday, 3 November, on BBC One Scotland at 19:00 GMT.