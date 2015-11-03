Glasgow bin lorry families speak out over tragedy

Video

Families of some of those killed in the Glasgow bin lorry crash last December have spoken about the tragedy for the first time.

The truck veered out of control in the city centre three days before Christmas.

The driver, 58 year old Harry Clarke, had lost consciousness at the wheel.

Relatives of those who died have told the BBC about their frustration at the subsequent inquiry.

From Glasgow, Jackie Bird reports.

Lies, Laws and the Bin Lorry Tragedy will be broadcast at 19:00 on Tuesday on BBC One Scotland, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.