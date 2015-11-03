Video
Quarry death mother: 'I don't want another family to suffer'
A mother whose teenage son drowned in a Fife quarry has returned to his old school to tell pupils she does not want another family to suffer the way hers has.
Gillian Barclay's son Cameron Lancaster died at Prestonhill Quarry last year.
Earlier, she helped launch a pilot project highlighting water safety that it is hoped will eventually be rolled out across Scotland.
BBC Scotland's Steven Godden reports.
