Video
Challenges of closing the school attainment gap
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has staked her reputation on closing the school attainment gap between rich and poor students.
Education experts have warned the plan is exceptionally ambitious and will need the kind of change never before seen in Scottish education to make it work.
The Commission on School Reform think tank has now challenged politicians and others to set out how they plan to tackle the issue, as Andrew Black reports for the BBC's Scotland 2015 programme.
04 Nov 2015
- From the section Scotland