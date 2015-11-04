Video
Call for more end-of-life care for young people
New figures for the number of children and young people with life-shortening conditions have been published for the first time.
The study was carried out on behalf of the Managed Service Network for Children and Young People with Cancer, and the Children's Hospice Association Scotland.
Both organisations say it is evidence that more end-of-life care services are needed for children and young people.
BBC Scotland's Catriona Renton reports.
