Criticism over secrecy of rendition flights in Scotland

A human rights group has criticised secrecy surrounding the investigation into claims that Scottish airports were used as stop-offs for planes transferring suspected terrorists to secret jails abroad.

The BBC was denied information about the Police Scotland inquiry which has been under way for over two years.

Amnesty International says that a lack of any information is "fuelling the national security threat". Police Scotland has said it would be inappropriate to comment because there is an ongoing investigation.

BBC Scotland's Fiona Walker reports.