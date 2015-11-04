Former footballer's road safety campaign

Video

A former Scottish footballer who had his career cut short after being badly injured in a road accident is hoping others will not have to suffer as he and his family did.

Chris Tucker was in a coma for seven weeks after the A96 crash caused by fellow Elgin City players Darryl McHardy and Ceiran McLean in 2012.

BBC Scotland's Neil Metcalf has been speaking to Chris who wants to get his Safe Drive, Stay Alive message over to thousands of North-East children.