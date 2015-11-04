Aberdeen bypass bridge moved into position

Video

The first concrete beams have been moved into position at the new Tipperty junction of the Aberdeen bypass.

Time-lapse footage shows beams being placed along the Balmedie to Tipperty part of the new £745m road infrastructure project.

The new bridge will carry the A90 over the realigned B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden road.

Each of the 23 beams weighs 20 tonnes and is around 33m long.

Footage: Transport Scotland