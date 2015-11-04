Video
Highlands tourism boosted by development board
The Highlands and Islands Development Board was set up 50 years ago to breathe new economic life into the North of Scotland.
Boosting tourism was one of its main aims.
Improved visitor attractions, transport links and better promotion of its natural environment have made the area one of the world's most popular outdoor destinations.
In the second of three reports, BBC Scotland's Jackie O'Brien reports from Inverness.
