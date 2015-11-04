St Andrews development named Scotland's 'best building'

Video

A development in a conservation area of St Andrews has won the UK's richest architectural prize.

West Burn Lane, was one of 12 projects shortlisted for the RIAS Andrew Doolan award for best building in Scotland.

Sutherland Hussey Architects, who designed the project, received the prize of £25,000 and a gold medal at the awards ceremony in Edinburgh.

Two buildings on the shortlist were felt by the judges to have been worthy of a special mention: Arcadia Nursery, Edinburgh, by Malcolm Fraser Architects and Laurieston Transformational Area, Glasgow, by Page\Park Architects and Elder and Cannon Architects .

The 10 other entries on the shortlist were: Dalmunach Distillery in Moray, a Highland steading in Blairgowrie, Lamb's House in Edinburgh, Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre in Airdrie, a redeveloped mill in the Scottish Borders, a Regency dormer extension in Edinburgh, a refurbished and extended home in Rosefield, Edinburgh, Shields healthcare centre in Glasgow and the new foyer of Glasgow's Theatre Royal.