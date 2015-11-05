Flights between Glasgow and Sharm el-Sheikh suspended

Video

The UK government has suspended all flights between the UK and Sharm el-Sheikh following concerns that a bomb may have caused a Russian airliner to crash, killing all 224 people on board.

A Thomson Airways flight that had been due to depart for the resort from Glasgow Airport has been grounded.

Another flight that had been due to arrive in Glasgow on Thursday evening has also been cancelled.

In a statement, Thomson said its overseas resort team would be updating all of its customers currently on holiday in Sharm el-Sheikh of the change in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office travel advice, and would be making arrangements for them to return to the UK.

Simon Calder, travel editor at The Independent, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme it was an unusual situation.