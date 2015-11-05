Fife foundry: 'Steel-making isn't finished in Scotland'

Video

Steel workers facing redundancy at two plants in Lanarkshire have attended a debate in the Scottish Parliament on the industry's future.

Tata steel had announced plans to mothball its Dalzell and Clydebridge plants meaning hundreds of job losses on both sites.

Many small companies are still producing steel and steel products around the country.

BBC Scotland's Aileen Clarke has spent a day with a firm in South Queensferry who specialise in making railway lines.

Foundry manager Jim Erskine says there is hope for the industry despite the news on Tata: "Steel-making isn't finished in Scotland, we're here and we're going strong."