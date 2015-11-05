Lockerbie bomber appeal dropped

Video

The BBC has learned that there will not be a posthumous appeal against the conviction of the Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset Ali al-Megrahi.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) has decided to drop a request for a fresh review of the case lodged by some of the UK relatives of those who died.

Their request was backed by members of the Megrahi family but the SCCRC became convinced that the Megrahi's were not actively pursuing the case.

As BBC Scotland political correspondent Glenn Campbell reports the high court advised that victims' relatives could not trigger a fresh examination of the evidence.