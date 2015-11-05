Growth of community ownership in the Highlands

Video

The takeover of land by local communities has become commonplace but two decades ago the idea that crofters, islanders or other groups should own the ground they lived on was viewed with scepticism.

However it was a trend that the Highlands and Islands Development Board eventually embraced.

In the third of a series of reports to mark the 50th anniversary of the development agency, BBC Scotland's Craig Anderson has been looking back at how land ownership has changed in the last half century.