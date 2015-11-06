Scots trader charged with defrauding US stock market

Video

A Scottish trader has been charged in San Francisco with defrauding the US stock market.

James Craig, from Dunragit near Stranraer, has been accused of tweeting false news about two companies designed to make their share prices fall so he could profit by buying and reselling shares.

Tweets falsely suggested the technology firm Audience and biopharmaceutical company Sarepta Therapeutics faced federal investigations.

Their share prices fell by 28% and 16% respectively.