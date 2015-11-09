Legal challenge to MP Alistair Carmichael resumes

Video

Judges in Edinburgh's Election Court will hear the latest stage in the legal challenge to the election of the Alistair Carmichael as MP for Orkney and Shetland.

The People versus Carmichael lodged the petition, financing it through a crowd-funding appeal, after Mr Carmichael and his special advisor Euan Roddin were found to have leaked a memo which suggested that Nicola Sturgeon wanted David Cameron to remain prime minister.

Ms Sturgeon denied the account and demanded an inquiry into the leak which was then carried out by the Cabinet Office.

BBC Scotland Home Affairs Correspondent Reevel Alderson reports.