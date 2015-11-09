Weather warning for commuters in Scotland

Video

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for Argyll, Perthshire, Stirlingshire and the Western Highlands.

Commuters are warned to be aware of surface water on roads and localised flooding.

Winds are expected to reach gale force, across much of the country, during the evening rush hour.

A mild but windy night lies ahead, with gusts of up to 60mph possible around the Forth and Tay crossings, and heaviest rainfall over the west of the country.

More rain and wind is expected on Tuesday with rain in the west moving towards the southeast during the day.