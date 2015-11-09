Video
Reedie condemns sports drug misuse
The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency has said "appalling" behaviour has been uncovered by a commission set up to look at drug misuse in athletics.
Sir Craig Reedie told Mhairi Stewart on BBC Radio Scotland's Newsdrive programme that steps would be taken to prevent future cheating by Russian athletes.
The Scottish sports administrator said the behaviour uncovered went completely against the spirit of sport.
