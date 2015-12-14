Video
Stirling to London direct trains begin operation
A new direct train service between Stirling and London has been launched by Virgin Trains.
It is expected that the new operation will be popular with business travellers as the journey time is around 45 minutes shorter.
Operator Virgin has promised new trains and more seats for the East Coast Mainline within the next three years.
BBC Scotland transport correspondent David Miller was on board as the first new service left Stirling on Monday morning.
