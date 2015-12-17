Media player
Video
New sonar device mimics dolphins
Researchers at Edinburgh's Heriot-Watt University have developed a new type of sonar detector by copying dolphins.
It detects underwater objects and can hear what is inside them.
The new technique could be used to hunt mines, and protect offshore wind and oil installations.
BBC Scotland science correspondent Kenneth Macdonald reports.
