Sonar device
New sonar device mimics dolphins

Researchers at Edinburgh's Heriot-Watt University have developed a new type of sonar detector by copying dolphins.

It detects underwater objects and can hear what is inside them.

The new technique could be used to hunt mines, and protect offshore wind and oil installations.

BBC Scotland science correspondent Kenneth Macdonald reports.

  • 17 Dec 2015