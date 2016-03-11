Media player
Forth Road Bridge fault 'unforeseen' finds inquiry
A Holyrood inquiry into the closure of the Forth Road Bridge has concluded that the fault which caused it could not have been foreseen.
The bridge was closed for much of December due to structural damage.
BBC Scotland's Steven Godden reports.
11 Mar 2016
