Surfer Matthew Bryce tells BBC Scotland's Jackie Bird how he feared for his life and of his relief at being rescued.

A surfer says he feared for his life as he floated in the sea, off the Argyll coast, for 32 hours.

Matthew Bryce says he had "made himself at peace" with the prospect of not surviving his ordeal.

The 23 year old, from Airdrie, told BBC Scotland's Jackie Bird of the silence at night, his relief at being rescued and why he will never surf again.