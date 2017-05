Video

Rescued scallop diver Ivan Doychev says he hopes to go back to work despite spending 11 hours at sea. The 40 year old, from Bulgaria, said he was kept going by the sight of helicopters and boats searching for him as he drifted in the Pentland Firth.