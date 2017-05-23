Nicola Sturgeon condemns 'callous' Manchester attack

Video

Nicola Sturgeon says the attack in Manchester is "cruel in its targeting of children and young people enjoying a music event".

The first minister urged young people to ask questions and to ask for help and said that those who seek to "destroy our way of life will not succeed".

The Scottish government has held a meeting of its resilience committee.

A number of Scots were attending the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester and four people were known to have presented at hospitals in Scotland following the attack, the first minister said.