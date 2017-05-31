Video
Scottish Liberal Democrats launch election manifesto
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have published their general election manifesto with a pledge to grow the economy by investing in people.
Party leader Willie Rennie proposed adding a penny on income tax to invest additional money in education and mental health.
Mr Rennie also said that in many constituencies it is a "straight choice" between his party which opposes a second vote on independence and the SNP.
-
31 May
- From the section Scotland