Liberal Democrats launch election manifesto
Scottish Liberal Democrats launch election manifesto

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have published their general election manifesto with a pledge to grow the economy by investing in people.

Party leader Willie Rennie proposed adding a penny on income tax to invest additional money in education and mental health.

Mr Rennie also said that in many constituencies it is a "straight choice" between his party which opposes a second vote on independence and the SNP.