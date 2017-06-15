Video
Nicola Sturgeon accuses Ruth Davidson of being a 'one-trick pony'
The prospect of a second independence referendum provoked a fiery exchange during the first First Minister's Questions since the UK general election.
Ruth Davidson said people did not want another vote and accused Nicola Sturgeon of being out of touch in pursuing the idea.
In return, the first minister referred to the Scottish Conservative leader as a "one-trick pony" on independence who floundered when challenged about anything else.
15 Jun 2017
