The Waverley celebrates 70th anniversary
Video

The last sea-going paddle steamer in the world has retraced its maiden voyage to mark its 70th anniversary.

The Waverley tooks its first passengers "doon the watter", from Glasgow to Loch Long, on 16 June 1947.

  • 16 Jun 2017