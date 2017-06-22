Video
Nicola Sturgeon quizzed on delayed farm payments
Ruth Davidson has asked the first minister to confirm whether ministers will ask the European Commission for an extension on the looming farm payments deadline.
The Scottish Conservative leader said that with about one third of outstanding payments still to be made, it was evident that the Scottish government had "failed to get its act together".
Nicola Sturgeon said "a small number of known defects" had held up some payments ahead of the 30 June regulatory deadline.
-
22 Jun 2017
- From the section Scotland