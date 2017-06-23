Meet RAF Lossiemouth's first response jets

Video

RAF Lossiemouth's first response jets are standing-by ready to intercept military and civilian aircraft which encroach UK airspace.

BBC Scotland's Timeline camera's were the first television crew allowed in to see the quick reaction alert (QRA) team.

Station Commander Paul Godfrey said ground staff and pilots treat all training exercises as a real sortie: "Your heart starts thumping as soon as that scramble call comes through."

The site is one of two UK QRA bases who are permanently on stand-by should they be needed.