Centenary of Wilfred Owen's arrival in Edinburgh marked

The arrival of war poet Wilfred Owen in Edinburgh 100 years ago has been re-enacted as part of a season of events marking the centenary of World War One.

During treatment for shell shock, at the city's Craiglockhart Hospital, he was introduced to another poet Siegfried Sassoon.

Nephew Peter Owen said the meeting led to some of his uncle's best known work.

Edinburgh Makar Christine De Luca called his 1917 poem Dulce et Decorum Est "a work packed with power".