UK's largest warship embarks on maiden voyage

The largest and most powerful ship to be built for the Royal Navy has left the Rosyth dock for the first time.

HMS Queen Elizabeth cost £3bn and will undertake sea trials over the summer.

Weighing 65,000 tonnes and measuring 280m long by 75m wide, it has the capacity to operate with 1,000 staff and 40 aircraft.

Speaking before the carrier left Rosyth, captain Jerry Kyd said the procedure to manoeuvre it into the Firth of Forth was "intricate" and "technical" but said it would be done "very carefully".