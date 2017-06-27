Nicola Sturgeon to 'reset' independence referendum plan

Video

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "reset" her timetable for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The first minister had called for an independence referendum to be held in the autumn of 2018 or the spring of 2019.

But she has been considering her options since the SNP lost 21 seats in the election earlier this month.

Ms Sturgeon told Holyrood she would not "immediately" seek to introduce legislation for a referendum.