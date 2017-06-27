David Mundell says Tory-DUP funding deal is 'transparent'

Video

The Scottish government wants urgent talks over funding after Northern Ireland was given £1bn as part of the deal with the DUP to support the Conservative government.

In comments made before the deal was announced, Scottish Secretary David Mundell said he would not back any arrangement which "deliberately sought to subvert the Barnett rules".

Speaking for the first time since the deal was signed - to BBC Scotland political correspondent Nick Eardley - Mr Mundell defended the UK government's "transparent" approach.