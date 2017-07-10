Stranraer shearer completes 50-hour endurance event

Video

A shearer has shorn 2,000 sheep in 50 hours to raise money for charity.

Grant Hurcomb had previously undertaken a similar 24-hour challenge in 2015.

Hundreds of supporters turned out at the Stranraer farm, raising thousands for Cancer Research UK and MND Scotland.

Organisers said he had sheared 2,142 sheep, averaging around 50 fleeces an hour.

The action got under way at High Balyett farm on Thursday at 19:00 and finished at 21:00 on Saturday.

Video footage courtesy of Grant Hurcomb, Louise Jamieson, Alistair Brooke and Emma Hurcomb.