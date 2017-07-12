Fiona Drouet: Court exposed 'monster' who beat her daughter

Video

Emily Drouet's mother says Angus Milligan is exposed as a "monster" after he admits abusing and assaulting his student girlfriend, who later took her own life.

Speaking outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Mrs Drouet said 21-year-old Milligan "is a convicted criminal who abuses women".

The 18-year-old law student was found dead just days after the assault in her halls of residence in March 2016.