Man abandoned as a baby in 1950s meets long-lost brothers

A man who was abandoned as a baby in a cinema toilet in the 1950s has met his long-lost brothers in Scotland.

Robert Weston, from Plymouth, was found bundled in blankets in the ladies toilet of a cinema in Birmingham in March 1956.

He has now tracked down some of his family using DNA, including his father Charles Chalmers, who was from Turriff but has since passed away.

At the Royal British Legion club in the Aberdeenshire town, Robert met his lost-lost brother Larry Aston, who lives in Wales, and his half-brother Bryn.

Both of Mr Weston's parents are dead, but he is now looking forward to spending time with new members of his family.